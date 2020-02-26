|
|
Carl E. Grusell, 84
Worcester - Carl E. Grusell, 84, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the loving care of his family at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, Carl was the son of Swedish immigrants Eric Y. and Astrid (Johansson) Grusell.
Carl was a graduate of Worcester Boy's Trade School, class of 1953. He later graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and worked in sales for 36 years at Commonwealth Press in Worcester, retiring in 1996. Carl honorably served his country in the United States Naval Reserve from 1952 to 1960.
Carl was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, fishing, boating and skiing. Other hobbies included gardening and photography. He shared these passions with his family, raising his children with an appreciation of nature and the great outdoors. After his retirement, he continued skiing into his 70's and playing golf. Carl and wife Jan had many memorable winters golfing with friends at The Groves in Florida. He was a longtime member of the Bohemian Club of Worcester where he enjoyed sharing revelry with fellow members. He was also a member of the Retired Men's Club of Greendale and of the First Baptist Church of Worcester. Friends and family will remember his generosity, kindness, sparkling eyes, and warm smile.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his beloved wife of 61 years, Janice B. (Blackmer) Grusell and two children: David Grusell (wife, the Rev. Dr. Katrina Grusell) of Ellicott City, Maryland and Donna Miller (husband, James Miller) of Canterbury, NH; a sister, Barbara Rosen of Woodstock, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Peter Grusell (wife, Katherine Skipper), Alexandra Grusell, Jesse Miller, and Sophie Haddock (husband, Nikolas Haddock); a great grandson, Andrew Carl Grusell; several nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, Carl is predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Engvall.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carl's family from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, February 29, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden followed by a memorial service honoring his life at 11:30 am. A reception will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland Street, Holden immediately following the service. Interment will take place privately at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020