|
|
Carl Hakala, 58
Millbury - Carl Hakala, 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 23, 2020 after a long courageous battle with kidney and heart disease at Umass Memorial University Campus.
He leaves behind his beloved daughter Kalee Horgan and her husband Jack of Worcester; his sister Linda Plante and her husband Richard of Oxford; three brothers Timothy Bernard and his wife Mindy of Millbury, Jeffery Bernard of Auburn, and Michael Bernard of Millbury; his Godmother Rosalie Bennes of Shrewsbury. He also leaves Deborah Hakala of Millbury, Rodney and Patricia Finne of Millbury; nieces Jessica, Krista, Sheri, Stephanie, Samantha, and Megan, and nephews Rodney, Jason, and Timothy, as well as his two great nephews and his great niece and many wonderful family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents.
Carl worked in auto body for 25 years before starting to work on insurance appraisals up until he retired in 2016. At that time, he worked part time at Highfields Golf and Country Club.
He was an avid sportsman throughout his life. As of late, he truly enjoyed fixing his fishing boat and catching largemouth bass on Dorothy Pond. Besides fishing, he had a passion for golfing and hunting. He enjoyed many years of coaching softball and bonding with Kalee. Carl loved to collect antique and vintage tools he would find at flea markets and made a business out of reselling them. He was a caring Dad and a wonderful friend to many and will be sorely missed.
At this time, the family would like to thank the staff at Umass Medical Center for the years of compassion and dedicated care they provided.
Family and friends will remember and celebrate Carl's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, January 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the New England Donor Services at www.neds.org Please visit Carl's tribute & guestbook at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020