Carl R. Johnson, Jr. 79
Princeton MA - Carl R. Johnson, Jr., of Princeton, Massachusetts, died February 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 48 years, Marianne (Lander) Johnson, of Princeton; his son, John Carl Johnson, of Bellmore, New York, and his daughter, Kirsten Marie Johnson, of Princeton; his brothers, Stephen P. Johnson and his wife Jennifer, of West Millbury, Massachusetts, Jerry Johnson of Irasburg, Vermont, and Thomas G. Johnson and his wife Pamela, of Cushing, Maine. He was predeceased by his brother, David W. Johnson, and his wife Jeanne, of Grafton, Massachusetts.
Born August 25, 1939 in Worcester, Massachusetts, he was the son of C. Russell Johnson and Dagny Emma (Sohlman) Johnson. Carl was the oldest of five brothers. He always kept a watchful eye on his siblings from an early age, praising and encouraging them to get involved in sports.
Carl went to Malvern Road Grammar School, South High School, graduated from Worcester Junior College, and attended Nichols College. He was married on July 29, 1972 in Taastrup, Denmark to Marianne (Lander) Johnson. Carl was the main salesman at Pobco, Inc. in Worcester for 42 years, a family business founded by his grandfather and father. Carl served six years in the United States Army Reserve.
Carl's passions in life were his family, his family business, and his love of tennis. He loved participating in and commentating on many sports, especially tennis. He was an avid member of the Worcester Tennis Club and the Worcester Greendale YMCA tennis facility for over fifty years. Carl earned several New England tennis rankings in a number of age categories. He was instrumental in promoting New England tennis tournaments, as well as preserving the clay courts at the Greendale YMCA. He was a dedicated teacher of tennis to all, especially children. As a longtime member of the Pine Hill Club in Princeton, he participated in many club tennis tournaments and club social gatherings.
He was known for his grace under fire-always showing great sportsmanship and understanding. Having a remarkable sense of humor, Carl often laughed at himself when jokes were sent in his direction.
One of Carl's most-quoted sayings: "You can enjoy a lake, but you crave the ocean."
Services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019