Carl W. Lindley Sr., 82
Worcester - Carl W. Lindley Sr. 82, of Worcester died peacefully Monday March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Carl leaves his devoted wife of over 59 years Katherine M. (Roy) Lindley; his loving children, Carl W. Lindley Jr. and his wife Elisa of Oakham, daughters, Teresa O'Neill of West Boylston, Paula Howell and her husband Stephen of Paxton, Elizabeth Marshall and her husband Gary of Florida, and Julia Cogoli and her husband Anthony of Worcester. Carl was the proud grandfather to Christine, Jessica, Amy, Bridgette, Jacob, Ashley, Peter, Katherine, Nicole, Cheri, Kelly, Michelle, Emily, Shea, Paige, and Collin and 11 great grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Barbara Davis and her husband Merl of Kent Ohio. His feline friends will miss him terribly.
Carl was born in Minneapolis, son of the late Bill W. and Mary (Partanen) Lindley. He served in the United States Navy where he met the love of his life, Katherine. Carl worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling in his RV and spending winters in Florida. Although he had many interests, he loved being home and spending time with his family. He was an active member of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary. He will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Services for Carl will be held at a date to be announced. There are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020