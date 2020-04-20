|
Carl N. Lofgren, 89
Sturbridge/Fiskdale - Carl N. Lofgren, 89, of 7 Crescent Way, Sturbridge, MA, died, Tuesday April 14 at UMASS Hospital in Worcester.
He leaves his Wife of 69 years, Rita (Martel) Lofgren, 3 daughters, Karen Lofgren of West Dennis, MA, Leslie Lofgren of Worcester, MA and Kim Lofgren of Sturbridge, 2 grandchildren, Heather and her husband Evan Harrison and Carl's new great grandchild, Louie from Salem, MA and Leah Mojer of Nantucket.
He was born in Southbridge the son of Edwin and Examala (Malinoski) Lofgren and lived in the area most of his life, with a 13 year (1964-77) break in New York.
He graduated from Mary E Wells High School in Southbridge, MA in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his nation for 4 years as a jet mechanic in the Korean War.
He worked as Executive Chef for Treadway Inns (which is now The Publick House, Sturbridge, MA) from 1953 to 1964. When he moved to New York, he worked for General Electric Management Co as Executive Chef for one of their retreat properties. After leaving there he worked for Skitch Henderson of the Tonight Show, at the Bird and Bottle Restaurant in Garrison, NY. Coming back to Massachusetts in 1977, he took over the Concession at Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge, MA and ran that before opening with his wife, Rita, the very successful restaurant The Whistling Swan and The Ugly Duckling in 1982 until selling it in 2002.
Carl enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the USA. Favorite pastimes included fishing, golfing, Football and spending time with his grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis his services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Second Chance Animal Shelter, 373 N Main St. North Brookfield, MA 01535
