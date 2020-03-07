|
Carl V. Maki, 72
STERLING - Carl V. Maki, Jr., 72, of Sterling, died on March 1, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Concord to Carl and Elena (Colombo) Maki he grew up in Holliston and was a graduate of Holliston High School.
He served his country proudly in the USMC 1967-1969 in Vietnam 4th Marine division -Recipient of the Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon.
He was self- employed and owned several companies including Tank Removal of Holliston. He had a strong work ethic and loved nothing more than running his CAT machines-demolition site work or construction. Carl was always up for the challenge. Had a love of motorcycles the faster the better, enjoyed his annual trips to Laconia NH and Daytona Florida.
One of his proudest personal accomplishments was his 500 acre farm in Hall New York where he built "Maki Estate" truly breathtaking.
Carl was an outdoor man who loved to hunt and was an avid Skeet and Trap shooter.
He belonged to Eight Point Sportsmen's Club in Sterling MA, Silver Dollar gun club in Odessa Florida, and North Leominster Rod and Gun Club.
Carl was a strong Independent person never one to shy away with an honest, truthful opinion that should be admired by us all. He was gifted in work and could conquer the impossible. Carl was rich with many wonderful friends, loved talking on his phone for hours, which tells how special he was to all his friends. He will be deeply missed.
He leaves behind his wife and love of his life Susan (Trainor). Brother Reid Maki of Alexandria, Virginia; sisters in law Dorothy Thebado (Ken) of Northboro, Jean Lynn (Emmett) of Idaho, Louise McManus (Pete) of Idaho, brothers in law Richard Trainor (Tanya) of Westboro, and Paul Trainor of Westboro and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many customers who became lifelong friends.
In the end he gave it his all and lived his life to the fullest So many goals so little time.
Semper Fi
A celebration of life will be held at a later date
Donations in his memory may be made to 8 Point Sportsmen's Club Trap Committee 147 Beaman Rd., Sterling, MA 01564
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020