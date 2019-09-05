|
|
Carl J. Merchant, 59
UXBRIDGE - Carl J. Merchant, 59, of Aldrich Street, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in his home after a long illness.
He leaves his partner of 20 years, Donna L. Lewis with whom he lived, a brother Raymond W. Merchant of Uxbridge; two nieces, Caitlin Merchant of Chicago, Ill and Shannon Morrissette of Worcester, two grand nieces Paige and Brooke Morrissette of Whitinsville and two grandchildren, Billie and Julia Lewis of Worcester.
Carl was born in Milford, son of Raymond and Harriet C. (Appeliof) Merchant. He graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1978. He served his country with the United States Air Force from 1979-1987 at which time he developed his lifelong passion for aircraft. After the service, he began his 30 year career at the Worcester Regional Airport, dedicating himself to excellence in his field for the fueling companies: DynAir, Swissport Fueling and finally becoming general manager for Rectrix Aerodrome. He was loved by all of his employees and he effortlessly earned respect from anyone who ever worked for him. He loved his family, his yard and enjoyed his many dogs over the years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 AM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019