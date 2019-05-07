|
|
Carl M. Paharik, 82
West Palm Beach, FL - Born February 4, 1937, Carl passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family in West Palm Beach, FL, May 3, 2019.
Carl, a native of Worcester, MA, moved to Holden, MA where he became a member of the first graduating class of Wachusett Regional High School in 1955. He was elected to the Wachusett Regional Hall of Fame in 1985 for his accomplishments in baseball, basketball, and football.
Carl graduated from Colby College where he met his beloved wife of 35 years, the late Karen Ann Graf. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant, and received an honorable discharge after four years of service. Carl later became President and co-owner of Allied Manufacturing Inc, the family owned business in Worcester, MA. After retirement and his marriage to Dorothy M. Ungerer, he moved to West Palm Beach, FL. Carl was an avid golfer and a long standing member of both Worcester Country Club and Bear Lakes Country Club. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Carl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 years, Dorothy, sons Mark (Emily) and Michael (Eva), step-children Brian (Margaret), Denise (Joe), and Michael, brothers Kenneth (Gloria) and Michael (Joan), and ten grandchildren.
A funeral service in memory of Carl will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Palms West Funeral Home - 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL. A gathering for friends and family will begin at 10:00am and services will commence at 11:00am. The family will host a celebration of Carl's life at 1:00pm at Bear Lakes Country Club, 1901 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL.
Memorial donations in memory of Carl may be made to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or Jupiter Hospital, 1210 South Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019