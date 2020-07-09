1/1
Carl Plaza
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl W. Plaza

Moultrie, GA - Carl Walter Plaza was born in Dudley, Massachusetts on October 12th 1929, he was the third son of Stanley J. and Gladys (nee Budrow) Plaza. Raised in Dudley, he graduated from Bartlett High School and went on to receive a degree from Nichols College while on scholarship. Later, Carl attended the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers and graduated June 17, 1966.

Carl served honorably in the Army Ordnance Corps as a Master Sergeant in Seoul Korea. After his service, he joined the Clinton Branch of the Worcester County National Bank in 1953, was promoted to Loan Officer in 1963, to Assistant Vice President in 1966, and eventually to Vice President. He also served as Chairman of the Clinton Heart Fund Drive, as the Treasurer of the Clinton Arthritis Fund, as part of the Clinton Easter Seal Drive, and the Clinton chamber of commerce.

In 1955, he married his loving wife Jeanne Tait. They lived happily until her passing in 1999 and are survived by three children: Donald T. Plaza, Steven T. Plaza, and Carol P. (nee Plaza) Airey. Carl was also loved dearly by his three grandchildren: Bryan T. Plaza, Montana E. Airey, and Scott T. Airey. On June 10, 2002, he married Lanelle Gregory. Together, they have made their home in Moultrie Georgia and filled many years with joy and love.

Carl lived a life full of family, love, and adventure. He travelled to every contiguous state and Alaska. He took pride in providing his family with the best life possible. And he had a quick wit and a strong spirit that went unrivaled by many. Carl – Papa to his grandchildren - will be dearly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved