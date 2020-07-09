Carl W. Plaza



Moultrie, GA - Carl Walter Plaza was born in Dudley, Massachusetts on October 12th 1929, he was the third son of Stanley J. and Gladys (nee Budrow) Plaza. Raised in Dudley, he graduated from Bartlett High School and went on to receive a degree from Nichols College while on scholarship. Later, Carl attended the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers and graduated June 17, 1966.



Carl served honorably in the Army Ordnance Corps as a Master Sergeant in Seoul Korea. After his service, he joined the Clinton Branch of the Worcester County National Bank in 1953, was promoted to Loan Officer in 1963, to Assistant Vice President in 1966, and eventually to Vice President. He also served as Chairman of the Clinton Heart Fund Drive, as the Treasurer of the Clinton Arthritis Fund, as part of the Clinton Easter Seal Drive, and the Clinton chamber of commerce.



In 1955, he married his loving wife Jeanne Tait. They lived happily until her passing in 1999 and are survived by three children: Donald T. Plaza, Steven T. Plaza, and Carol P. (nee Plaza) Airey. Carl was also loved dearly by his three grandchildren: Bryan T. Plaza, Montana E. Airey, and Scott T. Airey. On June 10, 2002, he married Lanelle Gregory. Together, they have made their home in Moultrie Georgia and filled many years with joy and love.



Carl lived a life full of family, love, and adventure. He travelled to every contiguous state and Alaska. He took pride in providing his family with the best life possible. And he had a quick wit and a strong spirit that went unrivaled by many. Carl – Papa to his grandchildren - will be dearly missed.





