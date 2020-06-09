Carl R. Rosenlund, 83BELLINGHAM/ASHLAND - Carl R. Rosenlund, 83, of Bellingham and Ashland, MA, passed away at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with family by his side. He is the husband of 3 years of Marlene (Huff) Rosenlund and the late Janis (Ekengren) Rosenlund married for 53 years. He is the father of David C. Rosenlund of Watertown, MA, Liane B. Leahy and husband, Richard of Berlin, MA, Eric S. Rosenlund and wife, Maureen of Whitinsville, MA, and Judi A. Dwyer of Bellingham, MA. He leaves his daughter-in-law Linda B. Rosenlund of Worcester, MA, and Marlene's children Marc and Leesa.Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit