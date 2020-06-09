Carl Rosenlund
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl R. Rosenlund, 83

BELLINGHAM/ASHLAND - Carl R. Rosenlund, 83, of Bellingham and Ashland, MA, passed away at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with family by his side. He is the husband of 3 years of Marlene (Huff) Rosenlund and the late Janis (Ekengren) Rosenlund married for 53 years. He is the father of David C. Rosenlund of Watertown, MA, Liane B. Leahy and husband, Richard of Berlin, MA, Eric S. Rosenlund and wife, Maureen of Whitinsville, MA, and Judi A. Dwyer of Bellingham, MA. He leaves his daughter-in-law Linda B. Rosenlund of Worcester, MA, and Marlene's children Marc and Leesa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit

www.cartiersfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved