Carlo M. Baldino, 77
Sutton - Carlo Mauro Baldino, 77 of Sutton, a retired English teacher of the Worcester Public Schools, outspoken civil liberties advocate, provocative contributor to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, writer and beloved father, husband, brother, friend and advocate, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at UMass Hospital Worcester after complications due to COVID 19.
Born in Worcester, Carlo was the son of the late Carlo A. and Fede (Cornacchioli) Baldino. A graduate of Commerce High School, Carlo went on to earn a master's degree in English Education from Worcester State College. Carlo's love of learning continued throughout his life. He traveled the world because he wanted to learn about different cultures and perspectives. In total, he visited 67 countries spanning 5 continents, and learned 3 languages. A lifelong health and fitness enthusiast, Carlo took great pride in his athleticism where he landed his physical talents to boxing, baseball and weight training. Carlo loved a good conversation over coffee and never ran from confrontation. Carlo dedicated his professional life to public education. Carlo proudly shared stories about his escapades while teaching in the Worcester Public Schools for over 30 years. During his later years, Carlo brought his unique perspective to higher education. He took great pride in elevating the consciousness of his students through the Racial and Ethnic Relations course he taught at Quinsigamond Community College.
After his retirement, Carlo remained active in the community. He continued to work part-time at Seaside Art Gallery in Newport, RI. He served on the board of the Worcester Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. An ardent bibliofile and a brilliant wordsmith, Carlo spent his leisure time writing witty and sardonic observation on race and politics in his bi-weekly blog, A Keen Observer. His power of the pen and mastery of the English language garnered respect and admiration. He was a two-time recipient of the New England Press Association award for his thoughtful and provocative essays that explored the many aspects of the human condition.
Carlo leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Dr. Joyce D. McNickles; son, Michael M. Baldino; brother, William P. Baldino and his wife Maureen Sullivan Baldino; nephew, Anthony Baldino and many adoring cousins.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2pm at the Covenant-St Andrews United Methodist Church 24 Hamilton St. Worcester, Ma 01604. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the ACLU of Massachusetts. Extended family and friends will be invited to celebrate his life when we can gather again safely.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is privileged to serve the Baldino and McNickles family. To leave a note of condolence for the families, or to share a memory of Carlo please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2pm at the Covenant-St Andrews United Methodist Church 24 Hamilton St. Worcester, Ma 01604. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the ACLU of Massachusetts. Extended family and friends will be invited to celebrate his life when we can gather again safely.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is privileged to serve the Baldino and McNickles family. To leave a note of condolence for the families, or to share a memory of Carlo please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.