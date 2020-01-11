|
|
Carlos G. Lane, Jr., 52
East Brookfield - Carlos G. Lane, Jr., 52, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home in the presence of his family after a long illness.
He leaves his significant other of many years, Luann Varney, her son Christopher Varney and his partner Amanda Bouley and their son Xander of Woonsocket, RI; his brother, Robert G. Lane and his wife Kimberly of Dudley; a nephew, Nicholas Lane and a niece, Amanda Lane; and his faithful companion Bear.
He was born on July 21, 1967 in Worcester, a son of Carlos G. Lane, Sr. and Carolyn R. (Sonta) Lane and was raised in Charlton. He has lived in E. Brookfield for many years. He attended Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley.
Mr. Lane first worked at Black Bear Construction, his father's company. He then was a roof installer for several companies, most recently Applied Roofing in Dudley.
Carlos liked working on cars, riding his motorcycle and snowmobiling.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to Central Mass. Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street, Auburn, MA 01501. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020