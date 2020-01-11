Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Lane Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos Lane Jr. Obituary
Carlos G. Lane, Jr., 52

East Brookfield - Carlos G. Lane, Jr., 52, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home in the presence of his family after a long illness.

He leaves his significant other of many years, Luann Varney, her son Christopher Varney and his partner Amanda Bouley and their son Xander of Woonsocket, RI; his brother, Robert G. Lane and his wife Kimberly of Dudley; a nephew, Nicholas Lane and a niece, Amanda Lane; and his faithful companion Bear.

He was born on July 21, 1967 in Worcester, a son of Carlos G. Lane, Sr. and Carolyn R. (Sonta) Lane and was raised in Charlton. He has lived in E. Brookfield for many years. He attended Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley.

Mr. Lane first worked at Black Bear Construction, his father's company. He then was a roof installer for several companies, most recently Applied Roofing in Dudley.

Carlos liked working on cars, riding his motorcycle and snowmobiling.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to Central Mass. Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street, Auburn, MA 01501. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -