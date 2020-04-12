Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Carlos Mangual


1948 - 2020
Carlos Mangual Obituary
Carlos C. Mangual, 71

Dudley - Carlos Cesar Mangual, 71, of Dudley passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at UMass Memorial HealthCare.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maria (Cruz) Mangual; his children: Gilda Mangual and fiancé Marvin Crespin of Dudley, Jenny (Mangual) Trahan and husband Josh of Dudley, Carlos C. Mangual Jr. of Dudley, Vanessa LaFleche and husband Brian of Charlton; his 6 granddaughters: Kylee, Abigail, McKenzie, Bella, Gloria, and Cecilia; his extended family and many friends in New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

Carlos was born August 8, 1948 in Juncos, Puerto Rico, a son of the late Esteban and the late Carmen (Burgos) Mangual. Carlos graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. A proud Vietnam veteran, he served three years in the US Army. Carlos was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goya Foods family in Webster for 45 years where he retired as the General Manager in 2019.

Carlos was an avid golfer, music lover, and passionate NY Yankee fan. He will be remembered as great friend to many and for his generosity in the local community. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his family, especially his granddaughters. Due to the health concerns calling hours and services were private in Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. Burial was in St. Anthony Of Padua Cemetery, Webster. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd. Dudley.

Carlos's family would like to thank the nursing staff at UMass that assisted in his care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Carlos guestbook and tribute is available at

www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
