Carlton A. Perry
RUTLAND - Carlton Allen Perry, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center after an illness. Born and raised in Holden, Carlton was the son of Frank W. and Rachel E. (Parker) Perry and lived 50 years in Rutland. His beloved wife of 48 years, Jean Louise (Gibson) Perry died in 2013.
Carlton was a 1960 graduate and senior class president at Wachusett Regional High School. While in high school Carlton played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. With a passion for sports and health, Carlton attended Springfield College where he received a degree in physical education and later from Indiana University with a master's degree. He taught physical education at Naquag Elementary and Junior High School in Rutland. He later accepted a physical education teaching position at Quabbin Regional Junior and Senior High School and also served as the athletic director and president of the Teachers Association. He was known as the founding father of Quabbin's Wrestling Program. In 1972, Carlton joined the faculty at Becker College in Worcester and Leicester as a professor of physical education. He later served as the department head and athletic director and president of the faculty senate before serving as dean of students until his retirement in 2001.
Carlton was the recipient of several awards and recognitions including being inducted into the Wachusett Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Becker College Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Quabbin Regional Hall of Fame, and earned an Honorary Doctorate degree from Becker College in 2001. In his spare time Carlton held memberships in the Rutland Player's Club, Rutland Couple's Club, Rutland Cribbage Club and served as president of the Monday Night Sauna Club. He was the co-founder of the Wachusett Junior Football League.
He enjoyed going on skiing vacations, camping, trips to Myrtle Beach and playing golf at Bedrock Golf Course with his friends. Carlton loved spending time with his grandchildren and will be remembered for his zest for life and his exuberant personality.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by two sons, Philip A. Perry and his wife, Maryellen of Rutland and Jon C. Perry and his wife, Kristina of Holden; his daughter, Sally J. Swartz and her husband, Gregor of Pennsylvania; a brother, Donald Perry and his wife, Joan of Paxton; six grandchildren, Caitlin, Rachel, Carson and Samuel Perry, and Colin and Parker Swartz; his brother-in-law, Richard Amato of Upton and nephews and nieces. Besides his wife and parents, Carlton is predeceased by his sisters, Nancy McMinn and Cynthia Amato.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carlton's family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A service honoring Carlton's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carlton Perry Endowment Scholarship at Becker College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 61 Sever St., Worcester, MA 01609. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019