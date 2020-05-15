|
Carmel R. Rohr
South Yarmouth - Carmel R. Rohr (Rozek) 88 of South Yarmouth died Saturday May 9, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.
She was the wife of Ernest C. Rohr. They had been married for 66 years.
Born, raised and educated in Webster, Carmel was the daughter of the late Peter and Lottie (Obuchowski) Rozek. She was a 1949 graduate of Bartlett High School in Webster.
She worked with special needs students in the Webster and Gardner School Systems for many years.
A devoted, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Carmel was a fantastic homemaker who fashioned a loving and welcoming home. Carmel was an avid walker, reader, and a long-time volunteer at the in Hyannis, and she was very active until just before her death.
In addition to her husband, Carmel is survived by a son, James M. Rohr and his wife, Diane of Hudson; a sister, MaryAnn Wunsch and her husband, Rudy of Savannah, GA; two grandchildren, Michael Rohr and his wife, Claudia of Tampa, FL, and Megan Sandman and her husband, Ben of Franklin; two great grandchildren, Chase and Rylie Sandman of Franklin; a brother in-law, Gordon Rohr and his wife, Rita of North Grovenordale, CT; a sister in-law, Nancy Surrett of Dudley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. .
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Ave.
South Yarmouth, MA
www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020