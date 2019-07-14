|
Carmela Ferrante, Cascione 96
Worcester - Carmela (Regina) Ferrante, Cascione, 96 of Worcester passed away at home surrounded by the ones she loved Friday, July 12th, 2019.
Carmela was born and raised in Bari, Italy. Her parents were the late, Tomaso and Maria Regina. She was educated in Italy and earned her nursing degree. Carmela married her love Gaetano Ferrante and began to raise their family in Italy. Gaetano then passed away at a young age leaving her with three small children. Carmela resided in Italy and met Isadore Cascione. They married, immigrated with their family to the United States, where she has lived here the rest of her life.
Carmela is survived by her three children, Leonardo Ferrante and his wife Margaret of Worcester, Filomena Ducimo with whom she lived and Gaetano Ferrante and his fiancée Deborah Woodin of Royalston; nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family members both here in the US, in Canada and back in Bari. Besides her two husbands, an infant daughter, Filomena, her son in law Frank P Ducimo and several brothers and sisters predeceased her.
Along with her husbands, Carmela's children always came first in her life no matter what. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to them especially her beautiful grandchildren. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed pleasures of having her family near her, cooking and cleaning, her garden, her daily walks to Derrico's Market and the farmer's markets and watching the daily mass. She made all smile with her Italian delicacies, homemade food and Italian baked goods. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Her passing leaves a hole in our family but, her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Thursday, July 18th 2019, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 14 to July 15, 2019