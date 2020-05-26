|
|
Carmela (DeSimone) Seppa, 94
Northborough - Carmela (DeSimone) Seppa, 94, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020, at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Worcester, MA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by husband John in 2009. Loving mother of Brian J. Seppa and his wife Susan of Northborough. Cherished "Grammy" to Isabelle and Caroline Seppa.
Carmela was born July 16, 1925 in Mirabella, Italy and grew up in an orphanage until coming to the United States in 1947. She worked as a seamstress in Boston until meeting John and retired from working when they married and started a family.
She was a fabulous cook as many will attest to. Her specialty was meatballs and she made sure she showed her adored granddaughters the secret to carry the tradition on. Her hobbies included knitting some of the finest blankets that so many of her friends and family will have for many years to come. She no doubt left the world a better place blanketed with her love.
Alzheimer's took away some memories during the last several years but she managed to touch many people with her kindness in the years living in Northborough, MA, Rindge, NH and Lexington, MA. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the care and compassion showed to Carmela during her stay there.
The family is saddened to not be able to give Carmela the traditional services she deserves at this time due to the current Covid-19 social restrictions. A private graveside service will be held, for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Northborough Helping Hands Association PO Box 383, Northborough, MA 01532, https://northboroughhelpinghands.org. To view Carmela's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020