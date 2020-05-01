Home

Carmen Iguina Obituary
Carmen M. Iguina, 47

Whitinsville - Carmen M. Iguina, 47 Passed away Wed. April, 29th , She was stricken ill at home after a brief short illness. She was surrounded by her Husband and her best friend Scotty Lucas she peacefully passed. She was born and raised in the town of Whitinsville and attended Northbridge public schools; she was employed for many years as a Transportation Specialist Coordinator. She worked for many companies locally in the Worcester Area. She had a lot of hobbies that included Dancing, Music, Puerto Rico, boating, jet skiing, sailing and going to concerts. She enjoyed travel also with her lifelong 29 year very committed husband Mark Dupree. She will be very sadly missed especially by the love of her life her little dog Mia who was a gift from the big fat Frenchman. She is survived by her mother Pauline Iguina of Holliston, MA and her father whom died in 2005, Jose Iguina of Puerto Rico USA. Three sister's Darleen and Husband Mike Weiner of Onset, MA; Donna Lee Atker of South Carolina and Melinda Fratelli of Cranston, RI. A Nephew Zack Nowlan of Somerville, MA ; A Brother Sargent Wayne Jacob of Fort Brad; A niece Farrah and her Husband Joseph and two daughters of Cape Cod, A brother in law Mike (McCoy) Dupree of Whitinsville., Her Aunt Gean Carroll Govotos, of Hancock, NH, Also a lot of cousins and many friends. There are no calling hours. Any donations and contributions to Carmen's name may be gifted to the Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or a local church of choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020
