Carmine G. Carbone,86
AUBURN - Carmine G. Carbone 86, a longtime Auburn resident passed away on February 8, 2019
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Marie L. (Goni) Carbone. Carmine is also survived by his son, Michael C. Carbone of Cocoa Beach, Fl; daughter Christina A. Carbone and her children, Ian and Colin of Tucson, AZ; and daughter Valerie M. Carbone of Auburn, MA. Carmine also leaves many nieces and nephews and was especially close to his niece Andrea Mills, her husband Daniel, and their children Kyle, Lindsay, Dylan and Brady of North Reading, MA. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary; 8 brothers and sisters; as well as a brother-in-law Robert Goni and Robert's wife Irene.
Carmine was born in Somerville, MA, the ninth child of Antonietta and Carmine Carbone and was raised in Belmont MA. He graduated from Belmont High School and attended Northeastern University. He then served in the United States Navy from 1951-1959. He later was a member of the Civil Air Patrol for many years when he lived in Natick, MA.
Carmine was employed at his family's business C. Carbone & Co. in Somerville, MA and Framingham, MA, and later worked for Atlas Distributing Company, Auburn, MA for 25 years.
With a love of all Boston sports teams, Carmine followed them religiously through every season. He also enjoyed a lifelong interest in the history of aviation and space exploration. Carmine had many cats as pets from his earliest childhood until the day he died, and they held a special place in his heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carmine's family from 5-8 pm Thursday, February 28, at the BRITON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St. Auburn, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 1 at 10 am at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St. N. Auburn. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carmine's name may be made to the MSPCA or to the Planetary Society. To leave a message for Carmine's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019