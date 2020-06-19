Carol A. (Kaczynski) Sepuka
Carol A. Sepuka

OXFORD/SUGARLAND, TX – Carol A. (Kaczynski) Sepuka, 79, formerly of Hudson Road and currently of Sugarland, TX, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Social distancing and masks are required at the church as well as a reduced attendance capacity. The Mass will be live-streamed with her obituary on the funeral home website. The family would like to let everyone know that they understand if you decide not to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Roch's Church
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
