Carol A. SepukaOXFORD/SUGARLAND, TX – Carol A. (Kaczynski) Sepuka, 79, formerly of Hudson Road and currently of Sugarland, TX, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Social distancing and masks are required at the church as well as a reduced attendance capacity. The Mass will be live-streamed with her obituary on the funeral home website. The family would like to let everyone know that they understand if you decide not to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.