Carol Ann (MacDonald) Littizzio, 77



WORCESTER - Carol Ann (MacDonald) Littizzio, 77, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Howard D. and Elizabeth V. (Quader) MacDonald of Athol, Ma where she grew up and graduated from Athol High School, Class of 1960.



She later moved to Worcester where she met the Love of her Life, the late Michael A. Littizzio, with whom she enjoyed 50 wonderful years of marriage. Over the years, they worked together at Jamesbury Corp and enjoyed golf, travel, gardening and various arts and crafts. After their retirement, they were blessed to spend their winters in Estero, Florida where they had many friends and where they welcomed their family in the north to come share their beloved beaches.



Carol leaves her daughter, Tracey Carter of West Boylston, her three grandchildren, Alexandra, Olivia and Sam, and her three sisters, Elaine (Ronald) Fournier of Athol, Diane (Chris Anderson) MacDonald of Paxton and Marilyn Ryder of Athol. She also leaves her aunt Marguerite Donnelly of Leominster and her aunt Cynthia Trinque of Bridgewater and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Carol was blessed to marry into a family who embraced her and made her one of their own. She leaves behind her brother in law, Tony Littizzio of Ellington, CT, who has been her guardian angel since the death of her husband. She cherished her time with Tony's wife, Suzanne and her sister in law Maryann (Michael) Annunziata of Auburn and will be missed by her six beautiful nieces and brothers in law Al Littizzio and Ernest Littizzio and their families.



A public calling hour will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. There will be a private family service following. Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mass Audubon Society, Development Office, 208 South Great Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773 or Rose Monahan Hospice House, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA. 01602.





