Carol M. Annunziata, 80
AUBURN - Carol M. (Mawdsley) Annunziata, 80, longtime Auburn resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 4, 2020, just two days shy of her 81st birthday.
Born in Worcester, Carol was born to the late William and Mary Ellen (Martin) Mawdsley. Carol grew up in Shrewsbury on Lake Quinsigamond. She loved living on the lake; Carol lived a full and active life. At 15, she met the love of her life and best friend, David, sharing almost 50 years of marriage until his death. With her family, she camped and traveled many places. With her husband, they enjoyed winters in Florida and made many friends there. Later, Carol became involved with the Auburn Senior Center and the Knit N' Stitch group. She was a skilled crocheter, donating items to hospitals and veterans. Carol was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Carol is survived by her loving children, David Annunziata, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Karen M. Wheeler and her husband Bruce of Auburn; her cherished grandchildren, Rachel M. Wheeler and Jeremy R. Wheeler, both of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, including Carmella and Beverly. In addition to her husband and her parents, Carol was predeceased by her siblings, William Mawdsley, Thomas Mawdsley, Francis Beckwith, and Shirley Duff.
She adored her family and was a very proud grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Carol's services will be held privately for her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
