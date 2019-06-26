|
|
Carol Y. (McNamara) Bingham, 75
LEICESTER - Carol Y. (McNamara) Bingham, 75, of Main Street, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in her home after an illness.
She leaves two sons, Douglas S. Bingham and his wife Joanna of Port St. Lucie, FL and Stephen M. Bingham of Leicester, a sister Dawn Sahaydak and her husband William of Huntingtown, Maryland, and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother James McNamara.
Carol was born in Auburn, New South Wales, Australia, daughter of James and Doris (Gates) McNamara. She was a bookkeeper/ administrative assistant at Plastican Inc. in Leominster for many years before retiring. She was a former EMT at the Princeton Fire Department and volunteer at the Leominster Hospital. She was a member of the Strikers Bowling League in Auburn and the Leicester Country Club Women's Golf League. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019