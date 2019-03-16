|
|
Carol Lee Cataldo, 61
PALM COAST, FL/ WORCESTER - Carol Lee Cataldo, 61, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away surrounded by family on March 12, 2019, after a brief but tough battle with complications related to pneumonia at Advent Health Hospital, Palm Coast.
Carol was born on September 1, 1957, in Worcester, MA to Anthony and Paula (Canane) Cataldo. She graduated from Marian High School in 1975 and spent most of her life in the Worcester area before moving to Palm Coast, Florida almost 4 years ago to care for her parents.
Carol found happiness with her toes in the sand and loved having the beach just a few miles away but longed to return home to Massachusetts to be with her children. She was loved by many, including her work family at Enchanted Fireside in Worcester and her new and old friends in both Florida and Massachusetts. Carol was always dressed to the nines; she kept an incredible collection of hats and shoes and had an eye for fashion and interior decorating. She will be remembered for her courageous, independent and fun-loving spirit, which will live on forever through the memories she created with the ones who loved her most.
Carol eaves behind her beloved family who will miss her dearly; son, Anthony Evangelista of West Boylston; daughter, Maria (Evangelista) Troka and her husband, Edi Troka of Holden; parents, Anthony and Paula (Canane) Cataldo of Palm Coast, FL; brother, Anthony Cataldo and his wife, Bette (Denis) Cataldo of Attleboro; aunt and uncle, Russ and Mary (Cataldo) Carlson of The Villages, FL; niece, nephews and many cousins.
A period of calling hours for Carol will be held in the MERCADNTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:30-6:00 pm. Burial we be held privately.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019