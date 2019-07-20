Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
More Obituaries for Carol Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Clark

Carol Clark Obituary
Carol A. Clark, 79

Upton - Carol A. (Babbitt) Clark, 79, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late David G. Clark, who passed away in 2013.

Born in Milford on November 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ida (Latimore) Babbitt. She was raised and educated in Upton.

Mrs. Clark enjoyed playing golf, painting ceramics, creating stained glass, playing cards with her friends, cooking and spending time on the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two children, Scott D. Clark and Wendy L. Clark, both of Upton; nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Latimore.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 26, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton, Andrew D. Pickering-Director. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton.

A calling hour will be held prior to her service from 9 to 10 AM.

www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019
