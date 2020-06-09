Carol Cote
Carol M. (Dumphy) Cote

Worcester - Carol M. (Dumphy) Cote, 80, passed away on June 7, 2020.

Family and friends will celebrate her life with a graveside service at 11:00am on Thursday, June 11th at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. Arrangements in the care fo the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.

www.callahanfay.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
