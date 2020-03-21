Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Carol A. Doyle, 75

MILLBURY - Carol A. (Burke) Doyle, 75, of Millbury, died suddenly Friday, March 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

She leaves her husband of 44 years, Richard P. "Pat" Doyle, a son, Timothy J. Doyle of Worcester, a daughter, Julie A. Doyle of Millbury, and a sister, Kathleen M. Burke of Worcester.

Carol was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John F. and Dorothy G. (Fitzgibbons) Burke. She moved to Millbury in 1975.

Carol graduated from Ascension High School in 1963. She was an accounting clerk for many years at the headquarters of the Thom McAn shoe company in Worcester.

Carol was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time in the summer at beaches in Marshfield and later in Maine. She was a member of St. John's Parish and the Notre Dame Alumnae Association board.

The family would like to thank the Emergency Room Trauma Team at UMass Medical Center University Campus for their extraordinary efforts.

Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
