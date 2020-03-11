|
DROSS, Carol R. (Nesvet)
Worcester - Carol R. Dross of Worcester entered into rest on March 11 at the age of 71. Dear daughter of the late David and Lillian Nesvet. Devoted mother of Johanna Edelson and her husband David. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Joshua Edelson. Loving sister of Frank Nesvet and his wife Marsha and Andy Nesvet and his wife Nancy. Carol is also survived by her niece, Kim; nephews Jason, Jared, and Daniel; great-niece, Ali; great-nephew, Zach; and the precious dog, Roxie.
Funeral services on Friday, March 13 at Noon at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE. Interment at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, 40 Fairview Ave., Natick.
Memorial observance at the Katz/Nesvet residence immediately following interment and continuing Saturday, 7-9 PM.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the at
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020