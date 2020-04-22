|
Carol M. Enman, 84
Wilton, CT - Carol Marie (Konopka) Enman, 84, formerly of Worcester, MA, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, due to complications of Covid-19. Her husband, Wallace F. Enman died in 2013. She is survived by her son Wallace Enman, Jr of Wilton CT and her daughter Laurie Enman of Danbury, CT; two grandchildren, Jake and Elissa; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Richard and Bernard Konopka. Carol was born in Worcester a daughter of Anthony and Sophie (Kowaleski) Konopka.
Carol was an elementary school teacher with the Worcester Public Schools for many years prior to retiring in 2000. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and later from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. While teaching at May Street School she met her husband, fellow teacher Wally Enman Sr. They raised their family in the same Vernon Hill neighborhood in which she grew up. Carol enjoyed reading, gardening, playing piano, watching tennis, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services are private. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester, MA is assisting the family with arrangements. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020