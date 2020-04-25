|
Carol Epstein, 94
Worcester - Carol (Robin) Epstein, 94, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Eisenberg Assisted Living after a period of declining health.
Carol was born and raised in Providence, RI, the daughter of Paul and Sylvia (Lichtenstein) Robin. She graduated from Colby College, Waterville, ME, in 1946 and she moved to Worcester in 1947 following her marriage to her husband Burton Epstein.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Burton in 1964 and later by her parents and sister Fay Bodner.
She is survived by daughters Judith, Lois and her husband Emilio, sons Robert and his wife Wendy, Richard and his wife Karen, grandchildren Hannah and husband Sourish, Sarah, Rebecca and her fiance John, and Leela. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families.
Carol was a loving, generous and caring mother and grandmother. She loved to sew and made many amazing creations for her children and grandchildren as well as for her home.
Carol cherished her time at Colby College where she was president of her senior class and made life-long friends. She was very active in the Colby alumnae association for many years.
For 28 years, Carol worked at Worcester Children's Friend Society where she was a social worker. She founded and directed the School Age Mothers (SAMS) program. In addition, she was an instructor at Quinsigamond Community College in Foster Parent training and supervised interns at Assumption College and Wheelock College. She was awarded the H. Waite Hurlburt Professional Award in 1989 for outstanding commitment to the mission of Children's Friend, which is to improve the lives of children.
In her early retirement years Carol volunteered as a literacy tutor and was an active member of WISE (Worcester Institute for Senior Education). Throughout her later years she enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the loving support and care Carol received from the staff at the Eisenberg Assisted Living over the last 5 years. We would also like to thank the hospice team from JHC and Laura's Guardian Angels who cared for her with kindness and skill during the final week of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Eisenberg Assisted Living Employee Fund, 631 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Burial at B'Nai Brith Cemetary in Worcester will be private. At a later date, family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Carol's life when we can be together again.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020