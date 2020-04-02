Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Carol Flynn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Flynn


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Flynn Obituary
Carol J. Flynn at 75

Worcester - Carol J. Flynn, 75, died peacefully Friday March 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with C.H.F. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Jeremiah T. Flynn Jr. Carol is survived by daughters, Gina Hultgren, Tina Mastrototaro and her husband Michael, sons Jeremiah T. Flynn lll, and Shaun P. Flynn with whom she lived along with her best friend Carol MacKirdy and dog Lady. Carol leaves her 8 grandchildren Erica, Tia, John, Angela, Abrianna, Hannah, Michael Jr. and Nicholas Angelo whom she adored. She also leaves 7 great grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her sisters, Lorraine Griffin, and son James Baldwin, Ellen Davio of FL. Cynthia Williamson of N. C. and Brenda Ouimette.

Mrs Flynn was predeceased by her fathers Peter F. Joyce, and Henry Troiano, her mother Grace Baldwin, and her grandmother Grace Haskell Kittredge of Clinton MA whom she admired for raising her. After attending Fanning Trade High School Carol went on to become a CNA. She also did bartending at Greendale's where she received her lifelong nickname "The Baracuda" Carol then took great pride in assisting her children with their businesses Speedy Coin Op and JTF Properties all while being a care giver to many family members.

Carol's first love was spending time with her family at the Spencer Fair, Old Orchard and Hampton Beaches. Carol loved the ocean waves and her lobster or liver dinners at Barbers Crossing with her family. Carol was a member of the Bell Hill Association. She was an avid bowler and loved to play bingo.

Carol was known for her tough exterior but huge heart. Per Carol's wishes there will be no services after cremation. Carol asked that you remember her funny stories and her endless help whenever needed. Remember me and forever cherish our memories. I'm nicer than you thought. I will forever live in your hearts. The one and only GRAM. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Carol please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -