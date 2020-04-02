|
Carol J. Flynn at 75
Worcester - Carol J. Flynn, 75, died peacefully Friday March 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with C.H.F. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Jeremiah T. Flynn Jr. Carol is survived by daughters, Gina Hultgren, Tina Mastrototaro and her husband Michael, sons Jeremiah T. Flynn lll, and Shaun P. Flynn with whom she lived along with her best friend Carol MacKirdy and dog Lady. Carol leaves her 8 grandchildren Erica, Tia, John, Angela, Abrianna, Hannah, Michael Jr. and Nicholas Angelo whom she adored. She also leaves 7 great grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her sisters, Lorraine Griffin, and son James Baldwin, Ellen Davio of FL. Cynthia Williamson of N. C. and Brenda Ouimette.
Mrs Flynn was predeceased by her fathers Peter F. Joyce, and Henry Troiano, her mother Grace Baldwin, and her grandmother Grace Haskell Kittredge of Clinton MA whom she admired for raising her. After attending Fanning Trade High School Carol went on to become a CNA. She also did bartending at Greendale's where she received her lifelong nickname "The Baracuda" Carol then took great pride in assisting her children with their businesses Speedy Coin Op and JTF Properties all while being a care giver to many family members.
Carol's first love was spending time with her family at the Spencer Fair, Old Orchard and Hampton Beaches. Carol loved the ocean waves and her lobster or liver dinners at Barbers Crossing with her family. Carol was a member of the Bell Hill Association. She was an avid bowler and loved to play bingo.
Carol was known for her tough exterior but huge heart. Per Carol's wishes there will be no services after cremation. Carol asked that you remember her funny stories and her endless help whenever needed. Remember me and forever cherish our memories. I'm nicer than you thought. I will forever live in your hearts. The one and only GRAM. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Carol please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020