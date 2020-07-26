Carol A. (Gouin) Fryc
Worcester - Carol A. (Gouin) Fryc, 76, of Worcester passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020 in UMass Memorial Hospital-University Campus. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Andrew R. Fryc with whom she spent fifty-two glorious years before his passing in 2014. She is also predeceased by her son John D. Fryc. She leaves her children: sons, Robert A. Fryc and his wife Sandra of Shrewsbury, Dennis Fryc and his wife Beth of Upton; daughters, Brenda Laganelli and her husband Anthony of Worcester; Christine "Tina" Sadowski and her husband James of Rutland, seven grandchildren, Christian, Nicole, Derek, Jillian, Jimmy, Jackie and Nicole; uncle Edward "Sonny" Gouin of Uxbridge; sister, Mary Jane Gustafson and her husband William of Worcester; brothers, Edward Gouin of Worcester, Louis Gouin and his wife Sharon of Warren; nephews, nieces, cousins; extended family members Maurice, Judy and Daniel Cournoyer who were like her children and grandchildren. Born in Worcester, she was a daughter of the late Howard J. and Helen (Volangavitch) Gouin.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was an exceptional homemaker, always taking care of the house and family. She worked for the Wachusett Regional School District Before School Program for several years until her grandchildren were born. She then watched some of the grandchildren who loved to go to "Camp Grandma's" until they went to school and then would spend school vacations and days off with her. Her family is forever grateful for all she did for them. Carol enjoyed her candlepin bowling leagues, minigolf and especially Bingo with her friends. She also loved to travel on her many vacations to California, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Florida, Cape Cod and especially Loon Mountain. She and her husband Andy were pillars in the community who always worked to keep a safe neighborhood which involved countless trips to City Hall. She was a member of the Auburn Elks and helped and enjoyed many functions over the years at the Auburn Knights of Columbus. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be forever missed by all.
The family would like to thank the Emergency Department and 2 Lakeside ICU for their critical care and compassion toward Carol.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., with a Mass at 10:30 am in St. John Church, 40 Temple St. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral home attendance is limited, based on gathering guidelines and face mask requirement. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. To leave a message of condolence or a memory visit www.worcesterfuneral.com