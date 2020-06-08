Carol Gaffney



Whitinsville - Carol Ann Gaffney, 78, passed away peacefully in the late evening on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge, where she had lived for the past 11 years.



Carol was born in Milford on July 10, 1941, and grew up on Hecla Street in Uxbridge with her parents, Edward Joseph Sr. and Mary Teresa (Rock), and her brother, Edward Joseph Jr. Carol was proud of her Polish and Irish heritage, and experienced both with her many extended family members living in the Uxbridge area. Carol attended Wheelocksville School and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School. In later years, Carol moved with her father, mother and brother to their brand new home on Mason Road in Whitinsville. Carol was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Uxbridge, and later became a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Whitinsville.



Carol had a decades-long career as a professional secretary with the Thom McAn Shoe Corp. at their headquarters in Worcester. Carol later went back to school and had a second career in the healthcare field, providing in-home care for seniors in the Worcester area.



Carol loved to travel throughout her entire life, beginning as a child with the Gaffney family tradition of summer trips to Cape Cod. She enjoyed many Foxy travel tours with her mother and brother, traveling around the East Coast. A loyal Chevy owner, Carol would drive the trio to weddings, festivals, and holiday parades. Carol and her dear companion Ed really enjoyed cruises and trips together, traveling to Hawaii and Nova Scotia.



Carol's life was deeply centered on her Catholic faith, loved ones, good friends, and career. She was strong-minded and independent, and she was very invested in her work and the lasting friendships she made during her many years at Thom McAn. Carol was truly professional, and she will be remembered for dressing impeccably in her beautiful suits.



During her life, Carol deeply loved and cared for her father, mother and brother. She enjoyed eating out and socializing with her friends, sharing her warmth and quiet humor. Carol graciously shared her home with family who traveled across the country to visit with her and other family members in Massachusetts.



Carol leaves behind her cousins and their families who live in Massachusetts and across the United States. Carol has been welcomed into Heaven by her father, mother and brother, free once more to be the warm and caring soul that her family and friends knew and loved.



Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, Uxbridge, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please call for more information.



Polish Prayer – Angel of God, my guardian dear, to whom God's love commits me here, ever this day be at my side, to light and guard, to rule and guide. Amen.



Irish Blessing - May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store