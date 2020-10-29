Carol A. Germaine, 69



WORCESTER - Ms. Carol A. Germaine, 69, passed away on Monday October 26th 2020 unexpectedly due to a battle with cancer.



Carol was born on January 26, 1951 in Worcester a daughter of the late James and Mary(Damato) Germaine.



A lifelong resident and a longtime parishioner of St Stephen's church. She enjoyed knitting, cooking for the family and was an avid reader.



She is survived by her sisters, MaryJean Capalbo and her husband Paul, Linda Iagallo and her husband Michael, her nieces and nephews, Trina, Michael, and Christopher Iagallo; Christian and Sean Capalbo. Her funeral services were private under the direction of Fazio Funeral Home, Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store