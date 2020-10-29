1/
Carol Germaine
Carol A. Germaine, 69

WORCESTER - Ms. Carol A. Germaine, 69, passed away on Monday October 26th 2020 unexpectedly due to a battle with cancer.

Carol was born on January 26, 1951 in Worcester a daughter of the late James and Mary(Damato) Germaine.

A lifelong resident and a longtime parishioner of St Stephen's church. She enjoyed knitting, cooking for the family and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her sisters, MaryJean Capalbo and her husband Paul, Linda Iagallo and her husband Michael, her nieces and nephews, Trina, Michael, and Christopher Iagallo; Christian and Sean Capalbo. Her funeral services were private under the direction of Fazio Funeral Home, Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fazio Funeral Home
9 Branch St
Worcester, MA 01604
(508) 753-6977
