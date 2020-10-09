1/1
Carol Hintlian
Carol A. Hintlian, 80

Worcester - Carol A. (Moses) Hintlian, 80, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 4, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital.

Carol is survived by two sisters, June Rivard of Las Vegas, NV., and Susan LeRoy of Holden, MA., and she will also be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by two brothers and a sister, Leonard C. Moses, Richard A. Moses and Cathy Flink - Harrison. Carol was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Emanuel C. and Evelyn L. (Gleason) Moses and has lived here for most of her life.

Ms. Hintlian was a medical billing transcriber several years with Reliant Medical. She retired several years ago. Carol was a graduate of Commerce High School. She was a devoted Red Sox fan. The family would like to thank the P.A.'s, Nurses and Doctors who took care of Carol at St. Vincent Hospital for all they did for her.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM Noon in Hope Cemetery, 119A Webster St., Worcester. Please wear facemasks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, Ma., 01606 or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA., 02451-8570. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., has care of the service arrangements.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
