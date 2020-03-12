|
Carol A. (Bedard) Hull, 65
North Oxford - Carol A. (Bedard) Hull, 65, of Thayer Court, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Douglas G. Hull of North Oxford; two sons, John R. Bedard and his girlfriend Melissa Wentworth of Webster, and Steven P. Hull and his fiancée Elizabeth Naumann of North Oxford; three grandchildren, Ashley Gallant, Justin Bruinsma, and Aubriana Bedard; and a great-granddaughter, Nova Card. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Bedard who died in 2014. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Louis and Florence (Orsini) Bedard, and lived in Worcester and Leicester before moving to North Oxford in 1999. She graduated from South High School in Worcester.
Mrs. Hull was a medical records clerk at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Later, she worked with her husband at their business, D&J Auto in Worcester, and also worked at David Clark Company. She loved shopping, trips to Twin River, and especially taking long rides on the weekend with her husband. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020