Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
260 Cambridge St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Hull


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Hull Obituary
Carol A. (Bedard) Hull, 65

North Oxford - Carol A. (Bedard) Hull, 65, of Thayer Court, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Douglas G. Hull of North Oxford; two sons, John R. Bedard and his girlfriend Melissa Wentworth of Webster, and Steven P. Hull and his fiancée Elizabeth Naumann of North Oxford; three grandchildren, Ashley Gallant, Justin Bruinsma, and Aubriana Bedard; and a great-granddaughter, Nova Card. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Bedard who died in 2014. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Louis and Florence (Orsini) Bedard, and lived in Worcester and Leicester before moving to North Oxford in 1999. She graduated from South High School in Worcester.

Mrs. Hull was a medical records clerk at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Later, she worked with her husband at their business, D&J Auto in Worcester, and also worked at David Clark Company. She loved shopping, trips to Twin River, and especially taking long rides on the weekend with her husband. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -