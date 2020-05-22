Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Iaconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Iaconi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Iaconi Obituary
Carol A Iaconi 75

Worcester - Carol A. (Fenuccio) Iaconi, 75, of Worcester passed away Monday, May 18th, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Carol was born in Worcester the daughter of Raymond and Isabel (Paolucci) Fenuccio. Raised in Worcester she graduated from Commerce High, married the "Love of her life" Frank B. Iaconi and lived a life of love and family for over 53 years until Frank left her side in June of 2018. Carol also worked many years for the Small Business Service Bureau before retiring.

Carol is survived by her devoted son and daughter in law Frank Iaconi and his wife Nancy of Worcester; a brother, Raymond "Butch" Fenuccio and his wife Marybeth of Worcester and Paul Fenuccio and his wife Lisa of Webster; a grandson she adored, Salvatore "Sal" Iaconi; nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Carol was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel/Loreto Parish, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, nothing in life was more important than her family. Having them around her was her life's inspiration. She notably enjoyed being with her husband Frank riding their Harley Davidsons on excursions.

Funeral services for Carol will be held Tuesday May 26th at 12 noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, her service can be view live online at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial next to her husband will follow in St John Cemetery.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -