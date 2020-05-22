|
Carol A Iaconi 75
Worcester - Carol A. (Fenuccio) Iaconi, 75, of Worcester passed away Monday, May 18th, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Carol was born in Worcester the daughter of Raymond and Isabel (Paolucci) Fenuccio. Raised in Worcester she graduated from Commerce High, married the "Love of her life" Frank B. Iaconi and lived a life of love and family for over 53 years until Frank left her side in June of 2018. Carol also worked many years for the Small Business Service Bureau before retiring.
Carol is survived by her devoted son and daughter in law Frank Iaconi and his wife Nancy of Worcester; a brother, Raymond "Butch" Fenuccio and his wife Marybeth of Worcester and Paul Fenuccio and his wife Lisa of Webster; a grandson she adored, Salvatore "Sal" Iaconi; nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Carol was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel/Loreto Parish, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, nothing in life was more important than her family. Having them around her was her life's inspiration. She notably enjoyed being with her husband Frank riding their Harley Davidsons on excursions.
Funeral services for Carol will be held Tuesday May 26th at 12 noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, her service can be view live online at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial next to her husband will follow in St John Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 25, 2020