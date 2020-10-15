Carol M. Jones, 76
AUBURN - Carol M. (Soderberg) Jones, 76, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She leaves her beloved husband of 55 years, William R. Jones, of Auburn; their daughters, Pamela M. Barton and her husband, George, of West Yarmouth, and Kelly B. Jones, of Auburn; her brother, John Soderberg, of New Hampshire; as well as her nieces and nephews. Carol dedicated many years to the raising of Matthew Carville and Alysha Creelman, both of whom she considered her own grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Arthur J. and Gladys M. (Bogart) Soderberg.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Carol was a graduate of Auburn High School, prior to beginning her career. She worked, for over thirty years, at Automatic Data Processing as a data entry clerk, from which she retired.
In her free time, Carol enjoyed traveling within the United States with her daughter. She was a camp leader for the Camp Fire Girls, where her daughters were active. Carol also had a great love for Disney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (alz.org/donate
).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carol's family from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, where masks will be required upon entry and social distancing measures will be taken. Funeral service and burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Carol, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com