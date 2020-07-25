Carol E. Laflash, 84Rutland - Carol E. Laflash, 84, of Rutland, MA, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, after a short illness.She was born in Millbury, MA on July 10,1936 to Leroy and Leah Blanchard. She was the oldest of two siblings, Roy and Beverly. She had two sons, Mark and Daniel, with her late husband, Ronnie. Years later she became an adoring grandmother to her beautiful granddaughter, Katrina.Carol enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her sons Mark and Daniel with all her heart. Throughout her life, she was especially close to her sister, Beverly, with whom she shared vacations and fond memories. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews who adored her; some referred to her as their second mother, which warmed her heart.Carol enjoyed going to bingo and playing cards. She appreciated the peace and quiet of a puzzle and the ritual of her daily TV shows. Carol found joy in the simple things in life, like taking scenic drives to enjoy the changing seasons of New England. She found inspiration and gratitude in daily prayer.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Laflash; brother, Roy Blanchard and granddaughter, Katrina Blanchard. Those left to cherish her loving memory include her son, Mark Blanchard and his wife, Karen, her son, Daniel Blanchard, sister, Beverly Santagata, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.She will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.