Grafton - Carol A. Murphy, 80, passed away peacefully February 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Dunne, Lorraine Murphy and Barbara Murphy and her brother William Murphy. She shared the last 30 years of her life with Patrick Legor, the love of her life and is also survived by her nephews Robert, Michael, Stephen and John Dunne. Carol was born March 18, 1939 in Worcester, daughter of the late Viola (Rocheleau) and John Murphy. She worked at National Grid for 30 years. Away from work she enjoyed raising and racing pigeons with Patrick along with spending summers vacationing in Maine. While challenged with a physical handicap, this never prevented her from living a full and wonderful life. She will be most remembered as a gentle and generous soul with perseverance and a great attitude. Carol did suffer from dementia for the past couple of years and recently became a resident of Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation. She had the blessing of many kind caregivers who showed her support, patience and kindness. All are welcome to gather with Carol's family for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday February 27th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. All attending the Funeral Mass are requested to go directly to the church. She will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. Please honor Carol with donations to St. Jude Hospital at . Funeral arrangements are under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020