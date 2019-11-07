Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Carol Patterson


1940 - 2019
Carol Patterson Obituary
Carol J. Patterson

Millbury - Carol J. (Morelly) Patterson, 78, passed away peacefully at home November 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was predeceased by her son Keith Patterson but is survived by his daughters Amanda and Heather. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard, her son Christopher his wife Nicole and their daughter Emilia, sister Evelyn Crowton and husband John, and her nieces Lisa Greenwald (and husband Neil) and her neice Lynn Melideo. Carol also is survived by a stepsister Eileen Ramm and family currently residing in the United Kingdom. Carol was born December 18, 1940 in Worcester, daughter of the late Winnona (Andrews) and Nelson Morelly. Her roots were in Shrewsbury but she lived in Millbury for nearly 50 years. Carol worked in Public Housing for many years as an Administrator in several towns across Central Massachusetts. Away from work she had a love of the outdoors, time relaxing with a favorite book or tending to her gardens and yard. She and her husband always found opportunities to travel and visit their son Chris in California and various movie locations. Carol also enjoyed traveling to Maine, Florida and New Hampshire with her sister Evelyn. Please honor Carol in lieu of traditional remembrances with a donation to ASPCA at www.Aspca.org. All are welcome to gather with Carol's family Tuesday November 12th from 9-10:30am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 1290 Grafton St. Worcester, MA 01604. She will then be laid to rest at Central Cemetery in Millbury. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
