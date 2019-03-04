|
|
Carol A. Pavone, 84
SHREWSBURY - Carol A. (Booker) Pavone, 84, of Northborough and former longtime Shrewsbury resident died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
Carol was the proud mother of two sons, Paul F. Pavone and his wife Darlene of Worcester, the late Ronald Entwistle and his companion Nancy Kelly of Shrewsbury. She is also survived by their father Paul R. Pavone, her sister Patricia Fratantonio and her husband Dominic of Shrewsbury, grandchildren Michael, Philip and his wife Sarah, and Patrick Entwistle as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her son Ronald, she was predeceased by her siblings Ruth McDonald, Phyllis Murphy, Richard Booker, and Dorothy Blondin.
Carol worked as a housekeeper for more than 25 years for the Blair House of Worcester. In her free time Carol enjoyed bingo, she looked forward to her trips to Foxwood casino playing slot machines with her sisters and friends. She cherished the times to be together on the holidays and special occasions with her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass celebrating Carol's life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:OO PM at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will be in private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carol's memory to a . To leave a message of condolence of to view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019