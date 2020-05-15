|
Carol A. (Pepka) Plouffe
Blackstone - Carol A. (Pepka) Plouffe passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side following a five-year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Arthur G. Plouffe.
In addition to her husband Arthur, she is survived by her daughters Kelly Taylor and husband Thomas Taylor of Bellingham, MA and Tammy Surprise and husband David Surprise of Blackstone, MA; 2 brothers Donald Pepka and wife Naomi Pepka of Dudley, MA and Kenneth Pepka and wife Sandra Pepka of Thompson, CT; brother-in-law Alan Plouffe and wife Karen Plouffe of Spencer, MA, sister-in-law Susan Plouffe of N. Grosvenordale, CT, and sister-in-law Ann-Marie Ellis and husband Dan Ellis of Dyer, IN; her 3 beloved grandchildren Skyler, Jared, and Thomas; and many loved close family members and friends.
Carol was the daughter of the late Felix and Eleanor (Parmentier) Pepka. She attended St. Louis schools in her younger years and was a graduate of Bartlett High School in 1971. Carol and Arthur celebrated their 47th Anniversary while on an Alaskan Cruise May 20, 2019. This was a dream come true trip for them.
She worked as a postal worker at the Charlton City Post Office. She also enjoyed working at Commerce Insurance and at Park 'N Shop.
She was a very social person that loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to attend her grandchildren's events and was proud to be their 'Mimi". She enjoyed her weekly trips to the casino, watching the Red Sox, and listening to her 60's music.
A graveside service at St. Joseph's Garden of Peace, Webster will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Center at Harrington Fund, 55 Sayles St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020