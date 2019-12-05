|
Carol E. Rader, 87
FRAMINGHAM - Carol E. Rader, 87, of Framingham and formerly of Southborough, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. She was the wife of Richard A. Rader for the past 65 years.
Carol was the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (Getchell) Parsons and was raised in Auburn.
She was a 1954 graduate of Lesley College, taught elementary school and then was an active faculty wife at St. Mark's School in Southborough for more than 40 years where she particularly enjoyed arranging the flowers for the school's chapel. Carol enjoyed knitting and playing her violin, and she sang in the Pilgrim Church choir until relocating to Framingham.
In addition to her husband she leaves her sons, Richard Jr. and Charles; their wives; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled this spring, her favorite season.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to First Parish, 24 Vernon Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019