Carol Rizzuto Carlo, 74
Worcester - Carol A. (Batterson) Rizzuto/Carlo, 74, of Worcester, passed away with her loving sons at her bedside on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Carol is survived by her dedicated family, including three sons, Robert A. Rizzuto and his wife Rosemarie; Stephen Carlo and his wife Caitlin; and Anthony Carlo and his wife Lisa; her grandchildren including Bobby and his wife Danielle, Kayleigh, Brianna, Ainsley, Michael, MaKayla, Victoria, and Angelina: a sister, Linda Rizzuto; two brothers, Robert Batterson and Wayne Batterson; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Rizzuto, as well as her two brothers, Richard and James Batterson. Carol was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Robert and Violet (Steen) Batterson, and graduated from Auburn High School.
Carol's greatest blessings in life were her children and grandchildren. She dedicated her life to her family, and she exemplified a love and selflessness that is indescribable. Her bond with her three sons was one of her greatest accomplishments. Her grandchildren were her world, and she was theirs. She was their biggest and loudest fan, but more importantly, she was the best Grammy anybody could ever ask for. Carol's endless love and devotion to her family serves as the foundation for everyone else to follow.
One of Carol's greatest passions in life was agility training with her Labrador Retrievers. Her endless dedication and hard work earned her National Recognition. She made many memories and lifelong friends through this journey. Carol also worked at Walmart for many years as a valued employee, and this is where she formed some of her dearest friendships. She touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank her oncology team at Dana Farber, as well as the staff at Rose Monahan for their care and compassion during this time.
There are no calling hours. Funeral Services will be held privately.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester is assisting her family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020