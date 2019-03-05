|
Carol Ann Salonis
Rutland - Carol Ann Salonis, 75, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by her family after a short illness.
Carol was born on September 6, 1943, the daughter of Deacon Robert Burns and Gertrude Burns (Klingberg) of Auburn. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Salonis, in June of 2017.
Carol worked for many years as a wallpaperer and later owned and operated Town Line Variety in Rutland with her husband Roger, where she became adoringly known as "the muffin lady."
Carol is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her 3 children, Robert Teschner and his wife Rachel, Joseph Teschner and his wife Melonie, and Patricia Grady and her husband James, 8 grandchildren and many close friends.
An event to celebrate the lives of both Carol and Roger will be held at a future date to be determined.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019