Carol J. Savage, 78

AUBURN - Carol J. (Banach) Savage, 78, of Auburn passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Tuesday March 5th in her home. Calling hours for Carol will be on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. Her funeral will be on Friday March 8th with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 am at North American Martyr's Church 8 Wyoma Dr, Auburn. Complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
