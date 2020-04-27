|
|
Carol Head Scannell
WORCESTER - Carol M. (Head) Scannell of Stow, formerly of Worcester, passed away on April 25 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center due to complications from coronavirus, one day shy of her 80th birthday.
Carol was the daughter of Thomas J. and Lillian M. (Forhan) Head who, along with her brother Thomas J. Head, predeceased her.
She was born in Worcester where she lived until she joined her daughter in Stow. She graduated from North High School and Salter Secretarial School and had a long career in various roles within the Diocese of Worcester, retiring from The Catholic Free Press in 2017.
She loved to travel and was a wonderful dancer, but family and friends were the center of her life. She leaves behind a daughter, Nancy Allen-Scannell and her wife Carole of Stow; a son Timothy Scannell of Worcester; a sister Sharon Bednarek of Holden, wife of the late Dr. Frank Bednarek; two brothers Robert Head and his wife Anne Gobi of Spencer, and Dennis Head and his wife Patty of Holden, her sister in-law Rita Turo Head, three grandchildren: Lunden Scannell, Jack Scannell and Jillian Allen-Scannell, many nieces and nephews, extended family members including the Carpenter/Visco clan, and a wonderful group of life-long friends all of whom delighted her and filled her life with love, friendship and laughter.
Carol had a beautiful smile, sparkling eyes, a great laugh and a big heart. She departed this earth with a treasure trove full of memories, cherished moments big and small, of time spent with those she loved.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services and burial at Saint John's Cemetery will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children www.mspcc.org/donate or the Massachusetts COVID-19 relief fund macovid19relieffund.org.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020