Carol A. (Kaczynski) Sepuka, 79
OXFORD/SUGARLAND, TX - Carol A. (Kaczynski) Sepuka, 79, formerly of Hudson Road and currently of Sugarland, TX, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Paul R. Sepuka of Oxford, who died in 2018. She is survived by two children, Paul S. Sepuka and his wife Melissa of Peoria, AZ, and Ann-Marie Sepuka and her fiancé Carmine Abbruzzese of Sugarland, TX; five grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Walter J. and Gertrude (Janiszewski) Kaczynski, and lived in Worcester, Leicester, and Millbury before moving to Oxford in 1984. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1958.
Mrs. Sepuka enjoyed caring for her home and family for many years. She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford. She was a member of the Oxford Woman's Club and loved caring for her horses on Hudson Road.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a funeral Mass at St. Roch's Church and burial at Notre Dame Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020