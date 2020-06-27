Carol A. St. Cyr, 76OXFORD - Carol A. (Dumont) St. Cyr, 76, died early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, after a long period of failing health.She leaves her husband of 57 years, Edward J. "Woody" St. Cyr; two sons, Scott E. St. Cyr and his fiancée Michelle Marshall of West Boylston; Keith B. St. Cyr and his wife Kathryn of South Berwick, Maine; two sisters, Cynthia A. Chabot and her husband Paul of Woodstock, CT, Mary B. Lachapelle and her husband Gary of Worcester; a brother, Craig S. Dumont and his wife Kathy of Gilbertville; three grandsons, Cole, Cullen and Trevor St. Cyr; her sister-in-law, Theresa Bonneau; her brother-in-law, Arthur "Tubby" St. Cyr; and many beloved nieces and nephews.She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Wilfred A. and Katherine V. "Kay" (Kolofsky) Dumont. She was raised in Auburn and was a graduate of Auburn High School. After she was married, Carol and Woody lived in Oxford before moving to Auburn where they raised their family. After retiring, they lived in Leicester before moving back to Oxford in 2018.Carol was a Database Administrator at the Riley Stoker Corporation where she worked for many years until she retired. She previously worked at Ashland Oil in Worcester.She enjoyed tap and ballet dancing, manicures, visiting Disney World and spending time with all her "boys". She will be remembered for being a gracious host for all who visited her home.There are no calling hours. After cremation, Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to join the family for a Committal Service in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester, at a date and time to be announced on the funeral home Website. To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit